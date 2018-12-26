Share:

TOBA TEK SINGH-Punjab Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar on Wednesday dispelled the impression that the Punjab CM is being controlled through him, saying that Usman Buzdar is the chief executive of the province who leads a cabinet wherein all ministers are enjoying their designated powers.

"I and the chief minister are on same page and both meet on regular basis at least once a week so any such reports are mere impression," Ch Sarwar declared while talking to reporters here at Rajana.

The governor said that the previous Shehbaz Sharif government was "one man show" as all powers rested with the CM only and whenever he (Sarwar) would journalists to tell him names of five or more minsters of Shehbaz Sharif government they often forget the names after telling names of just one or two of them.

He said it is difficult to run economy of the country for the PTI government as it has been destroyed by the past rulers.

"That's why the PTI government has cut down development budget from Rs600 billion to Rs340 billion," he pointed out.

He condemned the murder of former MNA Ali Raza Abidi in Karachi and said that the PTI would not allow anyone to destroy peace in Karachi which was restored with great efforts.

"The PTI government is not taking revenge from opposition through NAB cases as all these cases against opposition leaders have been under trial before the PTI's coming to power," he pointed out.

The governor claimed that it is a firm decision of PM Imran Khan that anyone even from his own party or from previous rulers would never be spared if they are found involved in corruption.

Ch Sarwar said that accountability process would never be stopped and whoever would be found involved in corruption would have to face the law whether he belongs to any political or religious party.

Answering a question regarding much viral the leaked video of a meeting between Jahangir Tareen and Pervaiz Elahi, Ch Sarwar said he had 25 year old relations with Pervaiz Elahi family and petty issues can never dent this strong relation between the two families.

He said that 18 water filtration plants are being installed by Sarwar Foundation across Toba district.

He suggested that under Hunargah project of Sarwar Foundation operated by his wife Perveen Sarwar, two such centres be established including one at Rajana where girls will be given training of different skills including courses of beauticians and computer.

He said that efforts are being made to establish an industrial estate in the district so that industrialists could invest here and jobs opportunities could be created for jobless people of the district.

Replying a question about choked sewerage system at Rajana, the governor said the issues of sanitation and supply of contaminated water supply is faced by the whole country and PTI government would prepare a project to resolve the issue across the country.a