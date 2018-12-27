Share:

LAHORE - The chances of a long protest movement by the PML-N and the PPP are bleak in the given scenario wherein their top leadership is in trouble and they are venturing to steer them out.

The PML-N and the PPP are commonly hostile to the PTI government and the ongoing accountability process against their respective leaders yet there are little chances that they will join hands for standing up in this hard time and their preference appears fighting from their respective platforms, view political observers. In a bid to avert pressure, if both the mainstream parties will wish to bring in no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan to topple his government, that option may not be without risks in the current situation wherein they may face problem within their own ranks. For a no-trust they will also need to level ground against the government which they can do when their own cupboards are without the skeletons of corruption and money laundering issues for establishing their credibility in the first instance, they add.

December 24 last fell heavily on the PML-N and the PPP when Nawaz Sharif was convicted in Al-Azizia Steel Mills case and committed to jail again and the JIT report alleging massive money laundering by former president and PPP Co Chairperson Asif Ali Zardari was presented before the Supreme Court. The report made startling revelations about the use of Benami and fake accounts to transfer billions of rupees abroad. The court will further proceed with the matter on December 31 when a major development is expected in the background of protective bail to Zardari against arrest till January 7 next. The PML-N President and former Chief Minister Shehbhaz Sharif although appointed Chairman Public Accounts Committee of the National Assembly, is in judicial custody in NAB references while the heat of money laundering allegations is reaching to PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto and Dr Faryal Talpur, PPP central leader and sister of Asif Zardari. The vibes coming from the government quarters are featuring tightening of noose around the ‘corrupt’ in the said mainstreams in the time to come.

The PPP and the PML-N, foreseeing a difficult situation, had already started homework, however, separately in their own way and style. The top leadership of both parties had interaction but that was informal and limited to exchanging of views only. The PML-N sources told this scribe that they would fight but from their respective platform.

Both the parties are studying their options in view of their mode of politics through which they enjoyed public vote and support. The public backing is a must for said parties for acceptance of their narrative and build pressure against the government and to counter the spate of accountability against their leaders.

The past shows that both the parties had only once joined hands during the last military rule of Musharraf and had defeated the former dictator through the diplomatic politics than any mass movement. Otherwise these parties had been rival to each other in the past and if overthrow of any of them in rule came about through mass protest, the same was architected not by them but any other like Nawabzada Nasrullah who was considered a past master in this art although himself heading a minnow political party.

Neither of them has a DNA of long mass protest. Also there is no Nawabzada Nasrullah-like person to make them yield early result through abrupt action. Their political standing may also not allow them to face the brunt in case they take others in the Opposition like JUI-F along in their street protest and that goes violent contrary to their desires. Therefore, the traditional way of public rallies, media statements, judicial forum, atop the Parliament may be a better choice for them than agitating the masses to a long drive.

Observers view that demand for early polls may be a way out for the PML-N and the PPP to come out of pressure and mount it against the government. The PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari has already spilled the bean of snap polls and if the PML-N also toed that line, then they may form a joint strategy to push things most likely through the parliament. And that demand can be augmented in case they would brace for no-trust against the PM. However for that end, the top leaders of both parties would need to clarify their own position on the accusations and keep their own internal ranks consolidated. A foiled attempt in the parliament, would weaken their position and bolster the government which means more trouble for them and giving big breather to the PTI in rule.

Before running the risk of resorting to the extreme, the experts view, the PML-N and PPP would like to build their case and boost their position by working on the issues which relate to the government and show its failure. Both parties have turned to this mode at present and their leadership is picking holes in the government performance while the government is countering them at various levels including purging the officialdom of those who were implanted since 2008 and are still proving their fidelity to them to bottleneck the government action against the rivals.