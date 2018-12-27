Share:

Rawalpindi - The children of vendors joined the hunger strike on Wednesday at Bank Road and pressed the Station Commander and Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) to allocate a new place to set up model counters to their parents whose stalls were demolished during the anti-encroachment drive. Scores of vendors organized a hunger camp to register their protest against RCB for removal of their model counters/sale stalls during anti-encroachment drive and for not allocating a new place to them.

Holding banners and placards, the children also chanted slogans against the RCB authorities. “We will continue protest against illegal acts of RCB”. “We will not accept the policies of suppression” and “Our parents’ fair income should be given protection” were the slogans, mentioned on the banners and placards, held by the protesting children. According to details, more than two dozen children have joined the hunger strike of vendors and asked the cantonment authorities to end the atrocity against their fathers and allowed them to set up their stalls. They said they have been suffering a lot because RCB had snatched the source of income from their fathers during an encroachment drive. They said the RCB has also deprived their families from their daily meals. They also organized a hunger camp to condemn the act of RCB of depriving them and their families from their daily income.

They demanded the Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) RCB to address the situation and designate a new location for their fathers so that they could earn a livelihood for their families. They said the Director General (DG) of Military and Cantonments Lands and Station Commander Rawalpindi should look into the matter and provide them with justice. Earlier a large number of vendors also demonstrated against the civic bodies’ anti encroachment drive that led to removal of their model counters from Station Road and other parts of Saddar. They chanted slogans against the high ups of RCB for not compensating them. President Peoples Union of Vendors/Hand-push carts owners Gulzar Shah, General Secretary Sardar Munsaf, Secretary Information Abdul Rehman, Sheikh Zafar and Sardar Salim jointly led the protest demonstration.

Talking to The Nation the vendors said they have obtained licenses from RCB for setting up some 45 model counters/sale points against Rs 13, 50, 000 for one year (valid from June 2018 to June 2019). They said they have established the model counters at Bank Road and Police Station Road and used to sell burgers, finger chips, juice, soda water, soup, channa chat, dahi bhalay and other fast food items. The fee for each license for one year is Rs 30,000, they claimed. They said the enforcement department of RCB had removed all the stalls/model counters during an anti-encroachment drive in the Cantt and Garrison area while depriving them from the sole source of income.