BEIJING - China’s top legislator Li Zhanshu has stressed that deputies to the National People’s Congress (NPC) should fulfill their duties with spirit, enthusiasm, and good style, and live up to the great trust of the Party and the people.

Li, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, described the legislature’s work in the past year as “a good beginning,” during a forum on Monday. The year marked the first year of the NPC’s 13th five-year term.

The national legislature has closely tied its work to the implementation of major decisions and arrangements of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, to responding to the major concerns of the people, and to the advancement of the rule of law, he said. The preparatory work for the 13th NPC’s second session, a plenary annual session, has been put on the agenda, according to Li. Li called on NPC deputies to submit high-quality motions and proposals based on in-depth research and repeated review.