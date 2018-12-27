Share:

LAHORE - A delegation of doctors called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office Wednesday and discussed different matters including solution to problems being faced by them and improvement of healthcare facilities.

The CM said that provision of a better healthcare system to the patients is his mission and the health sector will be made exemplary in collaboration with the doctors.

“The traditional status quo will have to be broken for providing best treatment to patients and the government will go to every extent to provide this facility to the patients.. Providing best treatment facilities to the patients is the first priority of the government,” he added.

He said that different steps are being taken for providing best facilities in hospitals’ as serving the ailing humanity is no less than a virtue. He assured that no stone will be left unturned for bringing necessary improvements in healthcare system adding that all the stakeholders will have to work jointly in this regard.

Buzdar said that there is no dearth of resources for public welfare and the people attached with the health sector as well as the doctors community will have to perform as the savior because serving the ailing humanity is a collective responsibility of us all. He said that doctors’ role with regard to serving the ailing humanity is praiseworthy

“Improving service- delivery as well as providing best healthcare facilities to the general public in the nook and corner of the province is the collective responsibility. Doctors are associated with a noble profession and they have to act as a real benefactor for serving the ailing humanity.

The way people have elected us for their service, parents and medical institutions have also enabled the doctors for this service,” he said.

The visiting delegation comprised Dr Majeedullah, Dr Khalilur Rehman, Dr Ibrar Hussain, Dr Rashid Qureshi, Dr Saadullah and Dr Rohul Amin.

VILLAGERS CALL ON CM

Different people coming from rural areas met Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office. Usman Buzdar sat with them and listened to them. He issued on-the-spot instructions for the solving their problems and presented tea to them as well. Talking to them, he said solving the public problems was his government’s priority.

Buzdar satisfied

with security steps

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed his satisfaction with Christmas and Quaid Day security. In a statement issued here on Wednesday, The CM said Christians have celebrated Christmas in a peaceful manner. Similarly, best arrangements were made for the celebrations of birth anniversary of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. He appreciated the performance of lawmen as well as cabinet committee for law and order.

Condolences

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has condoled the deaths of famous poet Muhammad Anwar Moeen Zubairi and the death of father of Pir Noorul Haq Qadri, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs. Also, Buzdar has condemned the killing of MQM leader Ali Raza Abidi in Karachi and expressed a deep sense of sorrow over this tragic incident.