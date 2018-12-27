Share:

KARACHI - Pictures of captive animals will be pasted on the boundary wall of the Karachi Zoo whereas many other measures will be taken for making the zoo more interesting and informative for visitors especially children. Informative boards were already affixed in the zoo for providing the names of old trees and about the animals and birds which have been kept in the zoo.

This was decided in a meeting held in the Karachi Zoo on Wednesday chaired by the Metropolitan Commissioner Dr. Syed Saif-ur-Rehman which was also attended by the senior director recreation Mansoor Qazi, additional director aquarium Ismail Shakir, deputy director Abida, veterinary doctor Aamir Ismail and horticulturist Zamin Abbas.

Dr. Saif-ur-Rehman inspected the enclosures of animals and birds and said that the guards and gardener of the zoo should wear uniform for which a private bank has been coordinated.

He appreciated the staff of zoo and said that visitors should be provided with such an environment where they could feel happy and satisfied.

He said the animals will also be brought to zoo for which the provincial government has been requested. He also reviewed Mughal Garden and the water fall and fountain.

Mansoor Qazi informed that this zoo was established in 1870 and presently have different species of 850 animals and birds.

Fish aquarium and reptile house is also established here with boating facility and fun train for visitors. A total of 125 enclosures were built to keep the animals and birds in the zoo.