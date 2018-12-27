Share:

LAHORE - The Anti Corruption Establishment has started inquiry against officials of Data Gunj Buksh Town Registry Branch for their alleged involvement in approval of a sale deed in violation of court orders.

Khalid Javed Butt, a resident of Naseem Park of Sanda Road, complained to the director general of Anti Corruption, saying he moved the court of Civil Judge Aqeel Ahmad Junjua that had written clearly in its orders that property in question could not be sold, pledged or rented out. But, he added that the officials approved the sale deed of disputed property.

He said he submitted the court orders to Registry Branch of Data Gunj Buksh on November 17, 2017 while the officials including Ghulam Mustafa, Talat Bashir and Zahid Javed, approved the sale deed on December 9,2017. During inquiry, Ghulam Mustafa confessed that a Muhammad Tahir who has been working in their office for years signed the sale deed

The anti corruption body has recommended another inquiry against the management of registry for the presence of private persons having access to official record and their involvement in malpractices. The report further said that stay orders of the court was violated and sought action against Talat Bashir and Ghulam Mustafa under Punjab Anti Corruption Establishment Ordinance 1961 and Rules 2014.