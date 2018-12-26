Share:

LOS ANGELES-David Beckham makes his children watch the Queen's Speech every Christmas because his grandmother did the same when he was young. David Beckham makes his children watch the Queen's Speech every Christmas. The retired soccer star - who has children Brooklyn, 19, Romeo, 16, Cruz, 13, and Harper, seven, with wife Victoria - is continuing a tradition started by his grandmother when he was growing up. Discussing his festive plans, he said: ''We always spend Christmas in London with family.