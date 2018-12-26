Share:

LODHRAN-Hardworking, dutiful and honest officers are pride of the police department who are endeavouring to transform the police department in line with the modern trends. Lodhran DPO Malik Jameel Zafar expressed these remarks while addressing the ceremony for officers’ promotion. ASI Aamir Nadeem, Rasheed Ahmed, and Fauzia Sahar were promoted to SI while Head Constable Muhammad Zafar, Aslam, Muhammad Ismail, Abdul Aziz and Akhtar Shah were promoted to the rank of Assistant Sub Inspector.

Malik Jameel Zafar said: “Whenever a police officer is promoted he becomes an important part of the department and with promotion comes more burden of responsibilities and he is hopeful that the newly promoted officers will fulfil their responsibilities in a good manner and will not take work as a burden because hard work and dedication is a key to success and by showing better performance they can achieve new milestones of progress.”

He added: “Hardworking police officials are the pride of the department while there is no place for the negligent and corrupt officials in the department.” He stated: “Duty should be observed honestly and department will not forget their services.” He said that the police officers fulfilling the responsibilities with hard work and dedication were jewel of the department and the police department would not leave them unappreciated. He added: “It is hoped that you will also work with dedication and honesty and improve the performance of the police for better serving the public.” On the occasion, DSP Kehror Pakka Abur Rahim Lehghari, Malik Javed Reader, PRO Imran Talha and Superintendent Sabir were present.