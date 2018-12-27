Share:

This is a qualitative study, which from the standpoint of mothers will look at how the stereotypes present in the cartoons, specifically Disney princess culture effect the behavior of girls in between the ages of 3-12 years.

In today’s society, gender is a very important subject matter and from cartoons they learn about gender roles and identity.

Fairy tales are very successful in maintaining their position in the lives of children and the most dominant specie that gets affected by these tales are young girls. There is a gendered tension between Disney princess culture and young girls since the release of its first animated film in 1937.

The objectives of this study are:

To explore the impact of Disney cartoon on the personality traits of girls between the ages of 3-12 years.

To understand the concept of beauty among young girls in between 3-12 years of age.

To examine the influence of cartoons on the consumption pattern of families of girls between 3-12 years of age.

In the book gender stereotypes, Cook and Cusack see stereotypes as they are universal and are prejudices regarding the behavior that society expects from its members. Learning stereotype is not a process or planned activity. A typical stereotype grows its plant in the brain from the seeds of social experiences and social processes. We are bound to the expectations of others and these defined boundaries induce us to behave in an accepted manner. Feminists stereotypes are consistent focus of studies from decades. In a study in 1995, undergraduate students of Michigan University viewed females as intelligent, knowledgeable, productive, responsible, and also as stubborn, and nontraditional.

Science has proven that visual material and graphic interfaces enhance the speed of learning. Images and visuals effects 60,000 times faster then text. When children watch cartoons, they go through the process of learning.

Disney films are based on strong stereotyped messages and themes including prominent scenes and situations of males influencing females. Indeed Disney had made changes from decades, but still stereotyping exists on a high note in the films. Disney had made number of films on princesses culture; from Snow White to princess Elsa in Frozen, but still classical princesses(Snow White, Aurora, Belle, Jasmine, Cinderella, Ariel) will never leave the stage, as people have given space to these imaginative girls in their hearts. Females in the Disney films always seems to be the victim of some certain elements; elements which make them feminine.

From several researches it is argued that a new wave of feminism has arrived in the town of animation, strong, independent female characters are now gradually making their way in the cartoon world. But, if having a closer look, it becomes quite difficult to deny that classical way of women representation is not part of new modern animated world anymore. Moana is the latest lead heroic character introduced by Disney. Seeing the film, one cannot deny that Moana is an independent woman but independent with the need of a man in her life. In the film she is on an adventure but can only complete it with the help of masculine person.

Disney was recorded as one of the most grounded, most powerful brand in the world in 2017. That year, Disney was viewed as a standout amongst the most important brands in the world, with its image esteemed in more than 34 billion U.S. dollars at the time. Disney consumer market is the business fragment of The Walt Disney Company that conveys creative and engaging item of numerous classes from toys and apparel to books and artistic work, books magazines, video games. In this research our unit of observation will be the children aging in between the ages of 3-12 but our unit of analysis will be their mothers. For the research data will be collected from the city of Lahore.

The sampling frame will be based on 125 samples. Purposive sampling from non probability sample will be used for the selection.

This is a qualitative study. In depth interviews will be conducted from the respondents following the pre defined tool based on formal and informal question.

A semi structured interview guide will be developed consisting of two sections. One following demographic information and the other finding the data for the three major objectives of the research. The first section will be about the background of the mother and the child and also the diversity that we will find among the families and their responses.

The other half of the instrument will find the responses about the stereotypes find in the child similar to the cartoons, their concepts and standards of beauty, and the consumptions patterns of the families due to effectiveness of Disney animations.