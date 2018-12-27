Share:

KARACHI (PR): The vice chancellor of Dow University of Health Sciences, Prof Mohammed Saeed Quraishy has said that Dow Medical College is among the top medical colleges imparting quality education along with advanced clinical teaching so that the students may use the latest technology to facilitate common man and serve humanity with the best of healthcare services.

He delivered his welcome speech addressing the new batch of Dow Medical College at Orientation Day. The Principal Dow Medical College Dr Kartar Dawani and Vice Principal Shumaila Khalid also greeted the new batch at the event. The event was attended by a large number of faculty and students along with their parents.

Prof Dr Saeed Quraishy told the audience that he himself is also among the graduates of Dow Medical College. He officially became Associate Professor in 1990. Principal Dr Kartar Dawani said that the faculty at Dow Medical College delivers the best of their knowledge of medical sciences to the students focusing academic as well as clinical areas. He added that the Dow Medical College currently possesses a faculty of 41 professors, 35 associate professors and other lecturers working diligently with dedication and devotion.