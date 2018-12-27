Share:

KASUR - A driver of tractor-trolley was killed in a collision with train nearby Zafar Gate here on Wednesday.

According to details, Sajid was returning to home on his tractor-trolley, when he started crossing Zafar Gate, his tractor collided with a train.

As a result the driver was killed on the spot while the train escaped a major loss.

Rescue teams reached the site and shifted the body to nearby hospital.

Police said that the incident was happened due to Sajid’s negligence as he was busy in listening music loudly.

However, police have registered a case and started investigation.