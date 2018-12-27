Share:

NANJING - An exhibition featuring yak culture opened Wednesday in Nanjing, capital of east China’s Jiangsu Province, highlighting the lifestyle of the Tibetan people and history of yaks.

Exihibits include more than 320 yak-related items, such as yak fossils dating back 45,000 years, yak specimens, tents, daily necessities of Tibetans, and Tibetan Buddhist scroll paintings related to yaks.

Weighing 5.6 tonnes, the exhibits have traveled around 4,000 km to Nanjing from the Tibet yak museum in Lhasa, capital of Tibet Autonomous Region. “Where there are Tibetan people, there are Tibetan yaks,” said Wu Yuchu, curator of the Tibet yak museum, which was set up in 2014 and is home to more than 2,500 yak-related exhibits. “The yak museum shares the nomadic feature of Tibetan people. We have a down season in winter, so the exhibits can travel to other cities,” Wu said.

The exhibition is free to the public and will close February 25. Previously, the yak exhibition was held in Beijing and Guangzhou.