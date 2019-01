Share:

ISLAMABAD - Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday announced schedule for by-election on a vacant seat of the provincial assembly PK-30, Mansehra-I.

According to ECP spokesperson the nomination papers will be received from Saturday. Final list of the contesting candidates will be published on 18th of next month. Polling will be held on February26. The seat fell vacant due to disqualification of PML-N MPA Mian Zia-ur-Rehman by the Supreme Court in fake degree case.