A two-day Envoys Conference on Economic Diplomacy will begin in Islamabad on Thursday to attract foreign investment.

The Conference has been arranged by Ministry of Foreign Affairs in collaboration with Ministry of Commerce and Board of Investment.

Pakistan's Ambassadors and Heads of Missions from select capitals, representatives of public and private sectors, and government institutions would participate in the conference.

The conference will deliberate on ways and means to enhance Foreign Direct Investment and trade, particularly exports.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Finance Minister Asad Umer, Advisor to PM on Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razzak Dawood, Advisor on Institutional Reforms and Austerity, Dr. Ishrat Hussain and Chairman Board of Investment, Haroon Sharif will present their economic vision at the conference.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to grace concluding session of the conference tomorrow.