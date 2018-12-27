Share:

LAHORE - Blanketed by fog, plains of the country including Lahore remained in the grip of biting cold on Wednesday with experts seeing no respite from the prevailing harsh weather conditions at least for 2-3 days.

Like the last 3-4 days, dense fog and the resultant less visibility hampered vehicular movement on major intercity routes including Motorway and National Highway besides disturbing rail and air traffic.

Considerable increase in the use of heaters at offices and homes led to low gas pressure in major cities including Lahore.

The fog started falling in the evening only 2-3 hours after lifting of the existing mass and become so dense at mid night that visibility reduced to zero in open areas. Dense fog forced closure of portions of Motorway at around midnight. The situation was the same at almost the entire National Highway where low visibility caused the vehicles to move at a snail’s pace.

Low visibility caused delay in arrival/departure of several domestic/international flights besides disturbing schedule of Pakistan Railways. Almost all trains reached to their respective destinations hours beyond the scheduled time.

Lesser period of sunshine due to dense fog, snowfall over the hills and winds caused decrease in temperature during the day and at nighttime, increasing chill in weather.

Skardu remained coldest place in the country where mercury dropped 12 degree Celsius below freezing point. Minimum temperature in Astore was recorded -08C, Kalat and Gupis -07C, Kalam and Gilgit -06C, Rawalakot -05C, Quetta, Dir and Hunza -04C, Murree, Malamjabba and Bagrote -03C, Chillas, Drosh, Kakul, Risalpur and Balakot -02C, Lower Dir, Mirkhani, Kamra, Saidu Sharif, Parachinar, Garidupatta and Dalbandin -01C. Minimum temperature in Lahore was recorded 03C.

Biting cold caused the people to avoid unnecessarily coming out, decreasing traffic on otherwise busy roads in the morning. Excessive usage of heaters at the offices and home led to low gas pressure in major cities including Lahore.

In certain areas, women faced huge difficulties in cooking meals for their families.

According to the experts, continental air is likely to prevail over most parts of the country during next few days.

Local meteorological department has forecast mainly cold and dry weather for most parts of the country including Lahore during the next couple of days.

Dense/shallow foggy conditions are likely to continue in plains of Punjab, upper Sindh and Peshawar division during morning/night hours. Frost is also expected in upper parts of the country during morning hours.