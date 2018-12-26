Share:

SIALKOT-Senior cyber crime experts have urged the Sialkot exporters to upgrade their cyber security systems and adopt advanced information technology (IT) skills to avert cyber crime attempts by unknown hackers in future.

The experts were addressing a the participants of a largely attended seminar on Cyber Security held at Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) here on Wednesday. The seminar was organised to educate exporters and businessmen on rising cyber crime and ways to get protection from such attacks. A large number of the SCCI members, exporters and officials attended the seminar.

The participants were informed that hackers prefer targeting data of small businesses, SMEs and exporters by hacking their computers.

During the seminar, exporters were given a detailed briefing about computer-hacking, data breach laws and reasons behind why hackers target exporters often. The exporters also learnt invaluable tips about precautionary measures to minimize cyber risks besides protecting their business data.

The cyber security experts revealed that cyber crime cases mostly involve creation of parallel emails, websites, uploading of data of exporters on fake/parallel websites after stealing this data from Sialkot exporters' original websites, hacking of emails by unknown hackers and stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars, British Pounds, Euroes and rupees from accounts of exporters, causing them great financial losses.

They said that such incidents are on the rise and affected Sialkot exporters seem reluctant to report their cases to Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) or to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) through the chamber. Secretary SCCI's Cyber Crime/Media Committee Salman Mir informed that as many as 50 cases of cyber crime have been reported to the chamber by Sialkot exporters during 2018 so far. He claimed that the number could be more as several victims did not report their cases to SCCI.

The experts revealed that the major reason behind the rising incidents of cyber crime is the lack of advanced IT skills and cyber security system. On the occasion, Sialkot exporters expressed grave concern over the rising cyber crime incidents and sought help of the FIA in curbing the menace of cyber crime. The SCCI also convened a meeting of SCCI's Media and Cyber Crime Committee, which discussed in detail the rising cyber crime incidents with exporters.

According to Chairman of SCCI's Committee on Media and Cyber Crime Umer Khalid, the cyber crime incidents with the Sialkot based exporters have witnessed a sharp rise, especially against the small industrialists and exporters who lack of advanced cyber security system. The exporters demanded early establishment of a special counter of the FIA at SCCI to facilitate exporters in submission of their cyber crime complaints and cases with the agency's Cyber Crime Wing. They urged the FIA's Cyber Crime Circle Lahore to give preference to Sialkot exporters' cyber crime cases.