Share:

The Federal Cabinet meets in Islamabad today (Thursday) with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair.

The meeting will discuss a 13-point agenda.

According to sources, the cabinet will approve the issuance of bonds in China s capital market. The Cabinet will also review issuing bonds for Islamic banking.

The issue of renewal of mobile companies’ licenses is also included in the cabinet meeting agenda.

Sources further said that the cabinet will also approve grant for steel mills, special grant of Rs 5 crore for the FIA, while grant for Higher Education Commission and Ministry of Education will also be approved during the meeting.

The cabinet will also give approval to an agreement with Palestine in the health sector while appointment of chairman NEPRA and its member is also included in the cabinet meeting agenda.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry will brief media about the Cabinet decisions at a press conference in Islamabad this afternoon.