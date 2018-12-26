Share:

TEHRAN-Iran has unveiled its Sina Surgery Robotic System (Flex model) for the first time at the Tehran's permanent International exhibitions, IRNA reported on Wednesday.

The robot, which is the result of a 15-year effort of Tehran University of Medical Sciences' specialists at the Biomedical and Robotics Research Center of Tehran University of Medical Sciences, can be used in a variety of surgical procedures (animal models) in the abdominal cavity and chest even remotely.

Alireza Mirbagheri, CEO of 'Sina Robotic and Medical Innovators' company introduced the device unveiled during the 6th 'Made in Iran' Exhibition, which consists of two main sections, a remote surgical console and a surgeon's robots based on the patient's bedside.

The technology activist pointed out that the Sina robotic surgery system has been successfully tested in early technical and animal testing, adding the new robotic surgery systems in Sina and Shariati Hospitals of Tehran University of Medical Sciences are planned to being used to teach robotic surgical techniques on animal models.