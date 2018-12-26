Share:

DERA GHAZI KHAN/JHANG-Six persons including four members of a same family died and six others sustained injuries in two road accidents occurred in different area here on Wednesday, police said.

According to rescue and police sources, a truck and car collided head-on on Jampur Road in Dera Ghazi Khan, killing four persons on the spot while five others got seriously injured. The police said the accident occurred due to speeding.

The dead bodies and injured were shifted to Teaching Hospital DG Khan for medico-legal formalities where condition of two of the injured persons is stated to be critical.

The police impounded both vehicles and registered a case.

The deceased were identified as two-year-old Abdullah, his mother Maria, and Habibullah and Rana Ayaz Ahmed. Rana Ayaz, was a reporter for a private channel.

Rescue sources claim that the main cause of the accident was the speeding truck coming from wrong direction besides severe fog on the highway. Another woman, Nazia, who was also in the car, was injured and promptly shifted to the Teaching Hospital DG Khan after rescue teams arrived on the site.

According to police, the truck driver had fled and a search for him was subsequently underway. In Jhang, two persons died and a woman got injured when a truck hit a motorcycle here on Wednesday, police said. The accident took place near Pakey Wala on Sargodha Road where a speeding truck knocked down a motorcycle, carrying three persons including a woman. Resultantly, two motorcycle riders died on the spot while the woman sustained critically injuries.

The dead bodies and injured woman were shifted to hospital for medico-legal formalities. The police have launched further investigation.