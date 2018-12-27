Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has said that the charitable organisations are doing well for the welfare and well beings of the people.

He expressed these views while his visit to Clifton Kidney and General Hospital on Wednesday.

“To the private and charity sectors, and especially the Welfare Society for Patient Care (WSPC), I must say thank you for what you are doing and for the excellence with which you are doing it,” he added.

The governor said that providing healthcare facilities to the weak and destitute free of cost, was a noble cause. “In this context, it is more important and imperative to nurture private institutions and charitable organisations, which put self-interest aside and working for the cause of humanity beyond any political or monetary gain,” he added.

The Clifton Kidney and General Hospital is operating with state of the art dialysis unit, of 50 beds with 24 hours emergency care.

The hospital is providing round the clock dialysis facilities to both acute and chronic conditioned patients, out-patient consultancy, critical care coverage, radiology services and laboratory facilities.