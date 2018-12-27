Share:

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government on Thursday decided to put Pakistan Peoples’ Party Co-Chairperson Asif Ali Zardari on the Exit Control List (ECL) in the light of ongoing money laundering probe against him.

The decision was announced by Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry in a press briefing held after a federal cabinet meeting.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) accepted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's petition for initial hearing on a disqualification reference filed against Asif Ali Zardari.

A five-member commission accepted the petition filed by the PTI MPA Khurram Sherzaman.

Sources within the ECP informed that the initial hearing will be expected to be called next week in which only the petitioner will be called to present his/her plea.

The PTI filed a reference with the ECP against Zardari for hiding a property in the United States. The petition submitted by PTI's Khurram Sher Zaman and Firdous Shamim Naqvi moved the ECP to take notice of the matter and disqualify Zardari as member of the National Assembly.

The PTI leader said they had submitted the petition with evidence as to how money was laundered out of Pakistan and to which places, demanding the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to investigate the US property of the former president.

Naqvi said Zardari could not stay as member of the National Assembly under 62(1)(f) of the Constitution of Pakistan.