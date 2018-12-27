Share:

President Dr Arif Alvi has said that the incumbent government was committed to revive economy of the country on priority basis.

Talking to a delegation of Pakistan Automobile Spare Parts Importers and Dealers Association (PASPIDA) which called on him in Islamabad on Thursday, Dr Arif Alvi said that the business friendly government is committed to take every measure to facilitate businesses and develop private sector through investment promotion and improvement in ease of doing business.

He appreciated role of PASPIDA in the automobile spare parts sector and hoped that it would continue to play positive role in future also.

The President said that PASPIDA has made valuable contribution in the auto sector of the country specifically and national economy in general.