Karachi - Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Khan Afridi Wednesday said that the government would launch the National Action Plan in March 2019 to counter terrorism and target killing across the country.

Talking to media along with Governor Sindh Imran Ismail in Karachi, the minister said for the first time in the history of the country civil, military and key stakeholders would be at one table to take exemplary actions to bring betterment in the National Security Plan.

He said that all media stakeholders and government officials would be invited as well to review security measures and this initiative would be appreciated at all levels.

Responding to a question he said that previous government did not work on national action plan though National Counter Terriosim Authority (NACTA) was formed, but minimum action was taken to improve the security situation in the country.

Previous government had formed subcommittees but did not hold a single meeting, he said.

Responding to another question, the minister said the prime minister has taken commendable steps to improve the country’s image internationally, adding that a tripartite meeting between Pakistan, China and Afghantisan, opening of Kartarpura gate and PM’s visit to Iran were the appropriate proofs of the government's efforts to bring peace in the region.

Replying to a question regarding the target killing of Ali Raza Abidi, the minister said that it was a tragic incident and the government would not adopt the "traditional blame game" to solve this case. "We are probing this incident from all angles and it was very unprofessional to come up with any consequences until the investigation was completed,” he said.

"We will try hard to eliminate this plague from the country. Those who want to destabilise the state will be identified soon," he said.

Afridi said all possible steps will be taken to apprehend the killers of Ali Raza Abidi and culprits behind this heinous act would also be brought to justice soon.

He said that there will be no compromise on law and order in the city of Karachi. Peace in the country particularly in Karachi has been achieved after immense sacrifices of law enforcement agencies including Rangers and police and no one will be allowed to reverse it, he added.

The minister said that menace of terrorism will be eliminated once and for all from the country through joint efforts of all stakeholders including provinces and federal government.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is very much concerned about the killing of Ali Raza Abidi and sent me to the city to have meetings with stakeholders so that the achieved peace in the city could further be strengthened further.

Afridi said killing incident of Abidi is being investigated from various aspects and he also expressed the hope that soon the culprits will be brought to justice.

He said that it is our collective responsibility to make the people aware of realities and avoid creating panic. Karachi and the whole country has become cradle of peace and no one will be allowed to disturb it, he concluded.

Govt to ensure peace in Karachi: Dar

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar said government would take all possible measures to root out terrorism from the country as it had sabotaged the peace and national economy.

Talking to media he said that government would soon form the National Action Plan to stabilise the security situation of the country particularly of Karachi as it was a hub of business and its peace was inevitable to put the country on the path of progress and prosperity.

He stated that Pakistan Army had controlled the peace situation in Karachi but some elements were up to deteriorate the peace process of the city.

Responding to a question he said provincial government should take steps to curb the menace of terrorism adding federation would fully support it.

National Accountability Bureau is an autonomous institution of the country and investigating all the cases filed in the previous regimes, he said.

Responding to another question, he said accountability process would be continued across the board and the government would not exempt its members if they found guilty.

He condemned the brutal murder of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) former lawmaker Ali Raza Abidi and said culprits would not be spared from punishment.