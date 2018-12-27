Share:

The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) on Wednesday seized herion at Allam Iqbal International Airport (AIIAP). The ANF team got a tip-off that heroin will be smuggled from Lahore to the UK through the International Cargo section. On which ANF constituted a team which conducted raid at airport. During search of a sports consignment, team recovered a huge quantity of heroin. The consignment was booked by Arshad Ali, a resident of Lahore and was supposed to be delivered to Rehman Khan in the UK. ANF after registration of case against consignee has started further investigations.