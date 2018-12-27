Share:

BEIRUT - None of the leaders of the Lebanese Hezbollah movement were hurt in the Israeli airstrike on Damascus, a source familiar with the situation told Sputnik on Wednesday, denying media reports that said otherwise.

“This is not true. Nobody from Hezbollah was hurt,” the source said, commenting on the reports.

The remark comes after Syrian state news agency SANA reported earlier in the day that the Israeli air force had conducted a missile attack on Damascus during the night. Though most of the missiles were shot down, three Syrian servicemen were injured and an ammunition depot was damaged. Several media outlets reported that the airstrike allegedly hit the Iranian plane with the high-ranked Hezbollah members. Israel regularly conducts airstrikes on Syrian territory, claiming that it targets Iranian military depots and arms supplies prepared for the Lebanon-based militant group Hezbollah.

In this Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018 photo, Israeli military equipment works on the Lebanese-Israeli border in front of the Israeli town of Metula, background, near the southern village of Kafr Kila, Lebanon. As Israeli excavators dig into the rocky ground, Lebanese across the frontier gather to watch what Israel calls the Northern Shield operation aimed at destroying attack tunnels built by Hezbollah. But Lebanese soldiers in new camouflaged posts, behind sandbags, or inside abandoned homes underscore the real anxiety that any misstep could lead to a conflagration between the two enemy states that no one seems to want.

Tehran, for its part, has repeatedly rejected the accusations, insisting that only military advisers, invited by Damascus, are present in Syria. Iran has also denied providing armaments to Hezbollah’s military.

Hezbollah has been supporting the Syrian government in its civil war since 2012. Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah has repeatedly said that Hezbollah troops came to Syria after receiving an invitation to do so from Damascus and were ready to leave the country as soon as the government asked.