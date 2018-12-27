Share:

LAHORE - The Alhamra Arts Council on Wednesday organised an exhibition featuring portraits of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in connection with Jinnah Day.

Art works of Prof Saeed Akhtar, Colin David, Mehmood Butt, Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi were the special attraction for the visitors. Exhibition was inaugurated by Minister for Culture and Information Fayyazul Hassan Chohan who appreciated the efforts put in by council executive director Ather Ali Khan for holding the exhibition.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said it was a great gesture of Lahore Arts Council to pay tribute to Jinnah and the sacrifices he made for the nation. Chohan stated that it was time to inculcate Quaid’s message of “Unity, Faith and Discipline” into the minds of new generation. The minister said that Mohammad Ali Jinnah was a great democrat who believed in the principles equality of mankind, fraternity, equality and liberty.”

Our government has the same vision and we will follow the footsteps of our founding father for the prosperity of our beloved country.” he said.

SPEICAL THANKS

Executive Director of Lahore Arts Council Ather Ali Khan especially thanked Nazraia-i- Pakistan Trust for allowing Lahore Arts Council to borrow the rare photographs and paintings of Quaid-i-Azam for the exhibition. “This time, we thought of paying tribute to our beloved Quaid in a different way. So we arranged this exhibition displaying the artwork which is unique in nature. He said this exhibition will serve just a reminder for the Pakistanis to reawaken the ethics of brotherhood, patience, tolerance, and unity as practiced by Quaid–i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.