Share:

ISLAMABAD - Ijaz Ur Rehman won the Quaid-e-Azam Cup Tenpin Bowling Championship 2018 here at Leisure City Bowling Club-II Jinnah Park Rawalpindi.

Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation (PTBF) in collaboration with Leisure City Bowling Club Jinnah Park Rawalpindi organised the Quaid-e-Azam Cup Tenpin Bowling Championship, in which national players along with women’s and university students took part in a huge number.

The day started with master singles men’s event, in which around 80 top professional bowlers from across the country took part. Each player completed a set of four games in the first round and after that, royal battle was witnessed among former champions including Ijaz, Hussain Chatha, Saleem Baig and Sikandar Hayat. Asim Butt also gave tough time to seniors and forced his way into last four. Hussain Chatha missed last strike, which paved way for Asim to fight it out for the last four.

In the end, it was battle between great bowlers Ijaz and Saleem and two dark horses Sikandar and Asim. In the final game, each player completed a set of two games. When it mattered the most, Ijaz’ wide experience helped him outclass all his opponents and garb the masters singles title. He scored 411 pins with average of 205.5.

But the real competition was witnessed between Saleem, Sikandar and Asim, as it was nerve-wrecking and close contest as all the three gave their best and no one was ready to concede till the final shots. The lady luck favoured Saleem, who finished second with 325 pins and an average of 162.5.

For the third position, both Sikandar and Asim fought till the end. The arena was packed to capacity and they were all watching thrilling contest between Sikandar and Asim, who were playing the games of their lives. The contest was getting closer and closer, Sikandar had the last strike and he was leading by 8 pins only. Asim required a strike or at least had to hit 9 pins to grab third spot, but he could strike 7 and Sikandar bagged third place with narrow one-pin margin as he scored 305 pins Asim finished fourth with 304 pins.

As many as 110 bowlers featured in amateur category and after first round, eight bowlers moved ahead while in the end, four bowlers were left to play it out for the final standings. Moez Baig won the title by scoring 170 pins in one game, Shakir Abbasi was runner-up with 140 pins while Shiraz Khan was third with pins. In women’s category, 60 females form across the country took part and it was Amina Ahmed, who grabbed the title by scoring 140 pins. Shazia Nayyar secured second with 130 pins and Rozina Ali finished third with 128 pins.

Former KP Chief Minister Pir Sabir Shah graced the occasion as chief guest. Masters singles champion Ijaz was handed over a trophy and Rs 10,000, while Saleem Baig received runner-up trophy and Rs 7000 and Sikandar AHayat got Rs 5000 and trophy. The position holders of other categories were also awarded trophies.