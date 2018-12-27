Share:

LAHORE - Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) has almost lost its significance as an alliance of religious parties following Jamaat-i-Islami’s decision to stay away from JUI-F’s anti-government protest movement. The Jamaat, said insiders, also considered the option to enter next local-body polls not through the platform of the MMA.

Two leading religious parties, the JUI-F and JI, are the main components of five-member alliance, MMA, along with JUP-Imam Noorani, Islami Tehreek and Markazi Jamiat Ahlehadith. Founded in 2002, the alliance revived couple of months before the general election after remaining dysfunctional since 2008.

However, the cracks had become visible in it soon after the election when JI

JI defied MMA President Maulana Fazlur Rahman on issue of oath taking by newly elected members of parliament.

Fazl had proposed a strong anti-government movement soon after the election and he tried to develop contacts with PML-N and PPP for the purpose. But getting no positive response, his party Tuesday announced holding a protest long march against ‘wrong policies’ and alleged anti-Islam activities of the PTI government from January 27. However, the JI decided not to become part of any of such movement whether it launch through the platform of MMA or united opposition platform.

“The JI will not be part of any protest movement against the PTI government initiated from a joint opposition platform in near future,” said Ameerul Azeem, the JI Central Punjab president. He, however, quickly added that it did not mean that Jamaat will not hold any protest against the PTI or it became an ally of the government. “We have recorded in past and will also record in future out agitation against government wrong policies, inflation, unemployment and other genuine issues. “We are not against the government drive against corruption but the JI also wants across the board accountability,” he said.

Azeem said the JI will hold workers convention in January across the country and also gear up its “Corruption Free Pakistan” campaign.