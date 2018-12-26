Share:

LAHORE-The Moin Khan Academy was brimming with enthusiasm, swooning of musical magic of Pakistan’s most legendary band Junoon on Tuesday. A loud cheer erupted from the crowd when singer Ali Azmat came on stage and belted out his popular hit songs.

Arriving at the entrance of the venue, one could feel the excitement that was reserved solely for the most famous band of Pakistan ‘Junoon’ with a massive crowd who had come out in drove to support them.

The show was all about Salman Ahmed, Ali Azmat and Brian O'Connell from ‘Junoon’ as Ali Azmat made the audience sway with his mesmerizing voice and took them back to the golden era of Pakistani music.

The show kicked off with the performance of Lyari underground band. The boys honed their formidable skills in rap and set the mood of the night.

The second one to rock the stage was Peshawar based music band Khumariyan, who captivated the audience with their folk tunes and charm exuding unbeatable energy and grace.

Creating world music using Rabab, Peshawar Sehtar, guitars and percussion- the band aims to be the bridge between the traditional listeners and modern Pushtun youth. The hyper-folk Peshawari jams have worked particularly well for the international audience.

The entry of the Junoon band was featured by a voiceover in which individuals were egged on to consider their nation. It made segue into the principal tune ‘Junoon se aur ishq se milti hai aazadi’ truly simple.

The following two tracks were in the comparable vein, the celebrated Zamane ke andaz badley gaey and Khudi ko ker buland itna — syntheses set to Iqbal's verse.

The crowd comprising couples, families, groups of friends, some top government officials and Pakistani stars like Ayesha Omar, Deepak Perwaani, Ainy Jafri, Hareem Farooq, Ali Rehman and many others seemed ecstatic.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail was also a part of the show.

The music lovers danced and sang along with Junoon, flashing the lights of their mobile phones on the song ‘Saiyonee’ and just as the atmosphere was building up, Ali Azmat was enthralling the music buffs with his lively performance.

The crowd was well behaved and through one point towards the end, almost everyone in front of the stage was making videos, taking pictures and getting much of the rock star as they could. There was no misbehaving at all. The musical part of the evening was pitch-perfect, getting back from the venue to the parking lot proved to be cumbersome. Overall it was a concert that had a heavy dose of nostalgia.

Talking to The Nation, Maida Khan, who came all the way from Canada to attend the show said: “When I heard that Junoon Band is reuniting after 13 years, I told my husband; Oh my God! That’s big news and we must go. So, we just booked the tickets and came to Pakistan and as expected the show was a huge success with a jam-packed audience. This is what we call real music and I think our young singers must learn from the legends,” Maida said.

Singer Ali Gul Pir said: “The Junoon concert was amazing. The first ever concert of my life was of Junoon. I remember that time it was a very enjoyable night. It is always great to see the trio performing together. Great part of the concert was that new comers like Khumariyan, Sounds of Kolachi and Lyari underground were also introduced to the crowd which is a positive step towards our music industry.”