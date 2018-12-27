Share:

Kabul - The Afghan government has said that Kabul will send a peace delegation as US and Taliban representatives prepare to attend the fourth round of peace talks in Jeddah, reported ToloNews on Wednesday.

Although the Taliban previously rejected to talk with the Afghan government delegation during the meetings in Abdu Dhabi, but Afghan government says they are keen to send a peace delegation to Jeddah. “Whenever there is a need for it, we will send our delegation and will express our intention,” said Fraidoon Khazon, deputy spokesman for Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah.

So far, representatives of US, Russia, Qatar, UAE and Pakistan have held a series of talks with the Taliban, but Kabul has been pushing for its regional and international allies to convince the Taliban to engage in direct talks with it, something the Taliban have said will never happen.

“We should show it to the world and the people that we are begging for peace and trying for it despite we are running the system here and that our struggle is to bring and maintain peace for our nation,” said Fazl Hadi Muslimyar, the Meshrano Jirga, Senate, Speaker.

The High Peace Council (HPC) meanwhile reiterated the call on the Taliban to hold direct talks with the Afghan government. “We hope that the Taliban endorse direct peace talks with the Afghan government,” said HPC deputy spokesman Stanekizai.