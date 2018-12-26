KARACHI TERRORISM

NEWS
Latest
Headlines
Top Stories
National
Sports
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Business
International
Editor's Picks
Snippets
Lahore
Karachi
Islamabad
OPINION
Editorials
Columns
Letters
MULTIMEDIA
News In Pictures
Cartoons
Videos
EDITOR'S PICKS
Featured
Newspaper Picks
PRINT EDITION
Today's Paper
E-Paper
BLOGS
Blogs
Write for Us
NAWAIWAQT GROUP
News Paper & TV Channel
Roznama Nawaiwaqt
Waqt News TV
Magazines
Weekend - eMag
Weekend - Articles
Young Nation - eMag
Young Nation - Articles
Sunday Magazine
Family Magazine
Nidai Millat
Mahnama Phool
Election 2018
Thursday | December 27, 2018
NEWS
Latest
Headlines
Top Stories
National
Sports
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Business
International
Editor's Picks
Snippets
Lahore
Karachi
Islamabad
OPINION
Editorials
Columns
Letters
MULTIMEDIA
News In Pictures
Cartoons
Videos
EDITOR'S PICKS
Featured
Newspaper Picks
PRINT EDITION
Today's Paper
E-Paper
BLOGS
Blogs
Write for Us
Connect with us
Facebook
Twitter
Google Plus
RSS
Youtube
Follow @the_nation
Latest
6:15 PM | December 27, 2018
Medical board satisfied over Shehbaz’s health condition
6:00 PM | December 27, 2018
Gender psychology and suicide
5:52 PM | December 27, 2018
Govt committed to revive country’s economy: Alvi
5:24 PM | December 27, 2018
Provinces taken on board for a collaborative youth strategy: Dar
4:45 PM | December 27, 2018
UK, Pakistan sign prisoner transfer agreement
4:28 PM | December 27, 2018
Petition seeking disqualification of Zardari accepted
3:44 PM | December 27, 2018
Govt decides to place Zardari's name on ECL
3:25 PM | December 27, 2018
20 new trains to be run in first year of govt: Sheikh Rasheed
2:53 PM | December 27, 2018
Shk Rasheed to challenge Shehbaz’s PAC chairmanship
2:32 PM | December 27, 2018
Pakistan continues to play role for promoting peace in Afghanistan: FO
2:17 PM | December 27, 2018
Nawaz's family meet him at Kot Lakhpat jail
1:52 PM | December 27, 2018
FM Qureshi names his recent four-nation tour as 'shuttle diplomacy'
1:35 PM | December 27, 2018
KP govt spending Rs9bn on provision of clean drinking water schemes
1:16 PM | December 27, 2018
LHC bars petrol pumps from selling fuel to bikers without helmets
12:22 PM | December 27, 2018
PTI becomes most popular party of country: CM Buzdar
12:14 PM | December 27, 2018
Sindh police constituted team to investigate Abidi’s murder
12:10 PM | December 27, 2018
Sajid Javid reveals majority of child abusers in UK are of Pakistani origin
11:57 AM | December 27, 2018
Shelter homes to be established soon in KP: CM Mahmood
11:48 AM | December 27, 2018
Trump: Israel is ‘doing very well defending themselves’ in Middle East
11:26 AM | December 27, 2018
Envoys Conference on Economic Diplomacy in Islamabad today
KARACHI TERRORISM
Share:
Share
Tweet
Google+
KARACHI TERRORISM
Share
Tweet
Google+
Share:
RELATED NEWS
December 27, 2018
Karachi On Edge
2:18 PM | December 26, 2018
Funeral prayers of Ali Raza Abidi offered in Karachi
2:38 PM | December 25, 2018
Railways minister inaugurates new freight train at Karachi station
3:30 PM | December 22, 2018
DG ISPR played cricket in streets of Karachi
Top Stories
3:44 PM | December 27, 2018
Govt decides to place Zardari's name on ECL
11:26 AM | December 27, 2018
Envoys Conference on Economic Diplomacy in Islamabad today
11:19 AM | December 27, 2018
Pakistan leading in preservation of environment: Aslam
9:03 PM | December 26, 2018
Nawaz to challenge Al-Azizia verdict next week
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
comments powered by
Disqus