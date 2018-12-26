Share:

LOS ANGELES-Kerry Katona takes four hours to herself to watch her favourite movie, 'Gone with the Wind', on Christmas Day.

Kerry Katona's children can't talk to her for ''four hours'' on Christmas Day.

The former Atomic Kitten singer - who has Molly, 17, and Lilly-Sue, 15, with ex-husband Brian McFadden, Heidi, 11, and Max, 10, with second spouse Mark Croft and four-year-old Dylan-Jorge with third husband George Kay - relies on her mum to prepare a traditional turkey feast for her brood on December 25 because she likes to get some peace and quiet to watch her favourite movie.

She said: ''In the morning we'll all be together opening presents and then for four hours, the kids aren't allowed to talk to me because my tradition is to watch the entirety of 'Gone with the Wind'.

''I have a glass of champagne in the morning then we start prepping the veg and the turkey while I chat away with Mum. She's the most amazing cook - that's the reason she's coming.

''I couldn't have Christmas dinner without her, I'm useless in the kitchen.''

This year will be a quieter Christmas for Kerry because it's her eldest daughters' paternal grandparents turn to have the teenagers for the holiday.