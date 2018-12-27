Share:

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is spending about nine billion rupees on provision of clean drinking water schemes in southern districts of the province.

A spokesman of Public Health Engineering Department told Radio Pakistan Peshawar Correspondent that more than seven hundred small clean drinking water schemes in these areas have already been completed.

He said more than three hundred tube-wells have been converted to solar energy to ensure un-interrupted supply of clean drinking water to the people.