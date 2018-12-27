Share:

Senior Provincial Minister Abdul Aleem Khan on Wednesday directed the authorities concerned to complete the remaining portion of Ring Road around Lahore and offer this project on BOT basis to the foreign companies. Chairing a meeting here, he said that all the developmental projects should be completed with transparency and in accordance with the relevant rules and regulations. Like Lahore, ring road projects would also be initiated in other big cities of Punjab, as per direction of Prime Minister to devise such projects which help reduce burden on intra-city roads, he added. Senior Minister took notice of the complaints regarding cleanliness work on Ring Road and issued directives for taking immediate remedial measures. He also took notice of delay in repair work of Multan Road and asked to take quick steps for completion of this work. Abdul Aleem Khan directed that at the junction of Multan Road and Motorway, there should be two different police check posts so that traffic should not be disturbed. He said that PML-N delayed the construction of Ring Road project only because it was launched by past PML-Q government, but PTI government would complete all welfare projects on priority basis and no hurdle would be tolerated in this regard.