FAISALABAD-Luxurious spending on marriage functions in Faisalabad has become order of the day in sheer violation of the Punjab Marriage Functions (Prohibition of Ostentatious Display and Wasteful Expenses) Act.

President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Syed Zia Alumdar Hussain expressed deep concern over the violation of this act and said that the slackness on the part of the administration on implementation of this law is understandable as Prime Minister Imran Khan and his government is seriously promoting austerity in the country.

He informed that late night functions result is wastage of decorative lights while incidents of dacoits have also recorded a phenomenal increase.

He said that hotels and marriage halls are found involved in violation of one dish, use of fireworks and aerial firing without any fear of law.

He lauded the Prime Minister Imran Khan vision to promote austerity and discourage waste full expenses on such functions which are neither allowed in religion nor supported by the law of land.

Commenting on the social aspects of the austerity, he said that the marriage functions are arranged with full pomp and show which promote sense of deprivation among the deprived sections of the society.

He said that national harmony is very important and we must discourage such steps which may promote gap between have and have-nots.

He told that ultimate objective of Punjab Marriage Functions Act was to facilitate middle and lower middle class to solemnize the marriages of their children without any unnecessary expenditures and festivity. He said that the step to ban marriage functions after 10 PM was also a positive step but implementation on this has been discontinued due to unknown reasons. He also pointed out that marriage functions arranged in marriage halls on canal road also promote illegal parking on main canal road which results in fatal accidents. He demanded that district administration should take immediate notice of the violation of this law and implement it in its true spirit without any delay.