Lahore Development Authority (LDA) will seek support of Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) for ensuring implementation of construction rules and regulations for the construction of new buildings in the provincial capital. The decision was made in a meeting of Pakistan Engineering Council’s delegation with LDA Director General Amna Imran here on Wednesday. The delegation was led by its chairman Javed Saleem Qureshi. Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) would soon be signed in this regard between LDA and the engineering council. During the meeting the participants agreed that LDA’s construction related rules would be reviewed while the rules of buildings consisting of many storeies would be devised keeping in view the nature of its use. Safety standards would be made as per the needs of the plazas and high rise buildings having multiple storeies. Place allocated for the parking of vehicles would be increased and map approval related work would be done online.