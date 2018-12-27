Share:

The government should explore the avenues for seeking direct foreign investment and enhancing the potential for exports to improve the balance of trade in the country.

Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani said this while talking to Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Industries Abdul Razzaq Dawood who called on him here at his chamber on Thursday.

Sadiq Sanjrani said that the local industry has the potential to produce quality products which may attract investors from the international market. The government should provide a conducive environment for the industry to enhance the production and quality in line with international standards.

He said that better working relationship and linkages are required among the provinces to create an environment for attracting foreign investment in the country.

Speaking on the occasion the Advisor to the Prime Minister apprised the Senate chairman that government is working on a comprehensive plan to transform the industrial sector and taking measures for maximizing the transfer of technology in addition to investment in the country.

He further informed that many new automobile manufacturers are interested to invest and install their plants in Pakistan. This would not only decrease the prices of the vehicles in the country but also would facilitate the local businesses in this sector.