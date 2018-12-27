Share:

The ahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has appealed to the people to extend cooperation by disposing of garbage in an appropriate way as LWMC workers on Christmas’ holidays. LWMC sources said on Wednesday, that an advertisement had also been published in the newspapers regarding 3-day non-availability of the LWMC workers due to Christmas holidays, therefore, people were requested to throw garbage in waste bins and keep their surroundings clean. Sources said that LWMC workers would resume working from December 28 (Friday).