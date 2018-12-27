Share:

PESHAWAR - A young man committed suicide after killing five members of his family including aged father, three young brothers and an uncle over a minor domestic issue here at Tehkal locality on Wednesday.

Police said that Abdullah, 24, who is reportedly stated to be mentally ill, opened indiscriminate firing after exchange of arguments on a pity issue with his family inside his home at Gulay Baba locality in Tehkal village.

Due to the firing, the killer first gunned down his father identified as Gulzada, 52. When his 3 other sons present there attempted rescuing their father, Abdullah also shot them dead who were identified as Luqman, 11, Jawad, 16, and Zaibullah, 18.

After killing father and 3 brothers, Abdullah did not stop as he also killed his paternal uncle Faqir, 50, when he entered his brother’s home after hearing the firing. After this, Abdullah also killed himself.

Police said that the killer, who was working at a nearby shop, was reportedly mentally ill. According to locals, they were unaware about causes of the horrifying incident. However, starting investigation into the happening, police said that arguments over a minor issue could be a cause behind the incident.

OVER 280 ILLEGAL CLINICS, LABS SEALED IN NOVEMBER

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Healthcare Commission sealed a total of 286 clinics and laboratories besides registering FIRs against 10 people in the month of November.

According to the Chief Executive of Healthcare Commission Aazar Sardar, a massive crackdown against unregistered and illegally operating health facilities and quacks was underway across the province.

Only in the month of November, at least 471 health centres were registered with the Commission and as many as 287 were sealed for operating illegally. Apart from that, at least 106 more centres were again allowed to work after brining improvements in standards and paying fines to the Commission.

Moreover, Rs6.6 million worth of revenue was generated from fines by the Commission. He said that at least 20 letters had been dispatched to police department for taking action against violators.

In order to improve standards up to international level, notices were also issued to 600 health centres operating in various parts of the province. Aazar Sardar said that FIRs were also registered against 10 people for violating the set rules of the Commission for running any health facility in the province.

He asked owners and quacks to stop running their illegal and unregistered clinics in KP, otherwise; they could to be sent to jails. He said that KP government was committed not to compromise on people’s health in the province.

Four of a family among six dead in accidents

Six persons including four members of a same family died and six others sustained injuries in two road accidents occurred in different area here on Wednesday, police said. According to rescue and police sources, a truck and car collided head-on on Jampur Road in Dera Ghazi Khan, killing four persons on the spot while five others got seriously injured. The police said the accident occurred due to speeding.

The dead bodies and injured were shifted to Teaching Hospital DG Khan for medico-legal formalities where condition of two of the injured persons is stated to be critical.

The police impounded both vehicles and registered a case.

The deceased were identified as two-year-old Abdullah, his mother Maria, and Habibullah and Rana Ayaz Ahmed. Rana Ayaz, was a reporter for a private channel.

Rescue sources claim that the main cause of the accident was the speeding truck coming from wrong direction besides severe fog on the highway. Another woman, Nazia, who was also in the car, was injured and promptly shifted to the Teaching Hospital DG Khan after rescue teams arrived on the site.

According to police, the truck driver had fled and a search for him was subsequently underway. In Jhang, two persons died and a woman got injured when a truck hit a motorcycle here on Wednesday, police said. The accident took place near Pakey Wala on Sargodha Road where a speeding truck knocked down a motorcycle, carrying three persons including a woman. Resultantly, two motorcycle riders died on the spot while the woman sustained critically injuries.

The dead bodies and injured woman were shifted to hospital for medico-legal formalities. The police have launched further investigation.