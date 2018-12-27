Share:

A 37-year-old man died in a road accident in the Bhati Gate policed precincts on Wednesday, rescue workers said. The deceased was identified by police as Qasim Majeed, a local resident. An eyewitness told the police that the man was trying to cross a road when he was hit by a van from the rear side. As he fell on the road, a tractor-trolley ran over him, resulting in his on the spot death. The tractor driver managed to escape from the scene. The police shifted the body to hospital and were investigating the incident. According to Rescue-1122, 15 fifteen persons were killed while 998 sustained injuries in different accidents across the province during the last 24 hours. A total of 426 drivers, 19 underage drivers, 127 pedestrians and 460 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.