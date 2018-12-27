Share:

A three-member medical board of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences, Islamabad has conducted a medical examination of Opposition leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif.

The board members expressed satisfaction over the health condition of Shehbaz Sharif and suggested fresh tests including MRI and other important blood tests.

It was decided that some medical tests will be conducted from private laboratory. The board also decided that any decision on further treatment of Shehbaz Sharif will be made in the light of reports of fresh medical tests. The board members included Neuro surgeon Dr Sajid Nazir, Orthopedic Surgeon Dr Rizwan and Dr Zulfiqar Ghauri.