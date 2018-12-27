Share:

Lahore - Punjab Schools Education Minister Murad Raas has said that an organised and well-designed information and communication technology based system is being introduced in the department. Murad Raas said that integrated management information system (IMIS) has been designed to achieve the targets of 100-day plan.

Giving a detailed of the IMIS, he said that this is a web portal in which various facilities are provided for teachers, students and the general public. Now teachers would be able to track the status of their applications, posting/transfer etc.

Similarly, all the required data will be available for the public and parents would also be able to find schools for their children in their areas. Raas disclosed that Insaaf School Programme is being launched from March 2019 to accommodate the rising number of intending students in their nearby government schools. This would be an afternoon school programme to cater to the needs of rising number of school going children and girls would be the primary beneficiary of this initiative as a government school would be available next door, he added.