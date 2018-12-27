Share:

It was revealed in a meeting of the Senate’s standing committee on energy on Thursday that more than 80% feeders of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) were running in 90% loss and company is facing financial damage of Rs 4 billion.

The meeting was chaired by Senator Fida Muhammad. Ministry of power division offices briefed the meeting members regarding the reduction of power thefts incidents.

It stated that PESCO had suffered an additional loss of Rs4 billion due to power theft in the province. Officials of Power Division told the meeting a task force has been established to control power thefts incidents in KP.

All the companies have tasked regarding non-recovery of bills and preventing of power thefts incidents. It was also told that 186 urban feeders of Sukkur were going in massive financial loss and added it was directed to come down the loss at zero level till March 15, 2019.