Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman National Accountability Bureau Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal Wednesday visited NAB’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bureau office, expressing his satisfaction over the performance of the Bureau. He appreciated the KP NAB Bureau for pursuing zero tolerance policy against corrupts.

He said that NAB was not responsible for the sad demise of Mian Javed. Despite fixing responsibility of the death by Punjab Government, he said, deliberate criticism on NAB on the death of Mian Javed was lamentable. It was condemnable attempt of damaging the NAB’s repute.

Director General NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Farmanullah Khan briefed the chairman about the latest progress in the investigations of the ongoing mega corruption cases.

The Chairman said that mega corruption cases is topmost priority of NAB. The current leadership of NAB has filed 440 references. The Chairman NAB said that an organised propaganda campaign has been launched against NAB. The anti-graft watchdog believes in tackling the menace by showing performance. He said country’s integrity lies in eradicating corruption. Corrupt elements are one of the hurdles in country’s progress and prosperity.

He said NAB is a national institution and responsible for recovering the looted money and depositing in the national exchequer.NAB was fulfilling its duties satisfactorily, he added. He said that reputed national and international organisations have acknowledged NAB’s performance in their reports. He said that NAB officials have strictly been directed to avoid disrespecting and handcuffing the suspects. The chairman NAB also distributed cheques among the affectees of Blue City Housing Scheme, Nowshera. The affectees thanked the chairman NAB for recovery of their looted money.