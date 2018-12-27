Share:

LAHORE - The National Accountability Bureau on Wednesday allowed Hamza Shehbaz Sharif to go back till further orders, hours after he appeared before investigators to respond to queries related to an ‘asset beyond means’ case.

Opposition Leader in the Punjab Assembly, Hamza was summoned by the anti-graft body to appear before the combined investigation team on Wednesday afternoon. According to an official, NAB investigators grilled the son of former Punjab chief minister for more than two hours. Later, he was allowed to go back.

Hamza appeared before the anti-graft agents at a time when his father Shehbaz Sharif is already in custody of NAB and his uncle, Nawaz Sharif, is in jail after being handed down seven years jail by an accountability court in a corruption case last week.

Hamza, who lashed out at PM Imran Khan as he came out of NAB offices, would be sent another notice by the authority for his next appearance. The NAB has been investigating an ‘assets beyond means’ reference against Shehbaz and his both sons Hamza and Salman Shehbaz.

Talking to reporter outside NAB office, Hamza said this ‘political revenge’ could cost dearly to PM Imran Khan, who according to Hamza, was also facing NAB cases. The opposition leader in the Punjab Assembly also criticized PM Khan over encroachments at Bani Gala, the residence of the prime minister. He said, “The tenure of fake accountability would not last long.”

Last month, Hamza and his brother Salman had failed to appear at the Lahore NAB offices. Both brothers were summoned by the anti-graft body to appear before the investigation team in a case related to Ramzan Sugar Mills. In October, Salman left for London and deliberately skipped appearance in Lahore NAB. He did not return. The name of Salman Shehbaz was not placed on the exit control list. However, Hamza was stopped from leaving the country a couple of days ago. He was told by officials at the airport that his name had been added in the exit control list.