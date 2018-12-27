Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi on Wednesday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and discussed professional matters.

According to the details, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi met PM Imran Khan at his office in the federal capital and briefed him about the professional matters of Pakistan Navy.

Prime Minister Imran Khan lauded the performance of naval forces and assured him of complete cooperation. Pakistan Navy will conduct multinational maritime ‘AMAN Exercise 2019’ in the beginning of the next year.

To this effect, a final planning conference was held in Karachi on December 12 and at least 41 representatives of participating countries had attended the conference.

The Pakistan Navy spokesperson had said that the exercises would play an important role for formation of a joint strategy and consensus approach for global maritime security.

AIR CHIEF HIGHLIGHTS SERVICES OF CHRISTIAN PERSONNEL

Chief of Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan has highlighted the unforgettable services and contributions made by Christian personnel of Pakistan Air Force over the years.

Chief of Air Staff stated this while speaking at a ceremony arranged at Air Headquarters, Islamabad to celebrate the festivities of Christmas with PAF Christian community.

He further said that PAF had some of great Christian officers including Air Vice Marshal Eric Hall, Air Commodore Nazir Latif, Squadron Leader Peter Christy, Squadron Leader W.D. Harney, Wing Commander Mervyn Middlecoat and Group Captain Cecil Chaudhry.

During the ceremony, the Air Chief expressed good wishes for the Christian personnel and their families.

To mark this historic day, special masses were held at churches situated at all PAF Bases/installations, where Christian personnel of PAF gathered and prayed for the prosperity and solidarity of Pakistan.

Air Chief added, “The glorious traditions set by these valiant sons of the soil continues till today and the generations of Christian officers, airmen and civilians are selflessly contributing towards making PAF an organization par excellence ”.