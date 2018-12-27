Share:

LAHORE (PR) - The raising of the pension revision of pay scale of the employees of National Bank of Pakistan would be decided in the near future as the result of the bilateral meeting held by Tariq Jamali, president National Bank of Pakistan, with the representatives of National Bank of Pakistan Employees Union Punjab/Islamabad.

This was announced by Akber Ali Khan, president, and Syed Jahangir, general secretary of the Federation in a National Conference held at Lahore under the aegis of the federation. It was participated by the hundreds of workers employed in the Bank from all parts of the country. The trade union leaders also demanded that the procedure of promotion of the staff namely APRA was required to be reviewed to allow senior and competent staff for their further promotion without discrimination and the recruitment of the children of the employees including who died may be restored.

The conference was addressed by I.A Rehman, the representative of the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, and Khurshid Ahmed, general secretary of All Pakistan Workers Confederation, Anwar Jamal, Zia-ud-Din, Ch Fiaz Muhammad and other trade union representatives including Ch Muhammad Anwer, Hussan Muhammad Rana, Osama Tariq Secretary and others.

At this occasion, the speaker paid high tributes to the dedicated services of late Ghulam Miran Kashmiri not only for employees of Bank Workers of Pakistan, but also, to strengthen the labour movement and defending and promoting their fundamental rights of working class of the nation. The House by a resolution urged to the present government to amend the present outdated Labour Laws and get those enforced for banking workers and bring the contract workers on regular basis and raise their wages commensurate with price hike and get enforced labour laws, through independent labour inspection machinery and establish a society based upon dignity of work and equality and social justice.