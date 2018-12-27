Share:

ISLAMABAD:- Ambassador-designate of Afghanistan Shukrullah Atif Mashal presented his credentials to President Dr Arif Alvi during credentials ceremony here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr on Wednesday. Later, the Ambassador also called on the President. Speaking on the occasion, the President said that Pakistan and Afghanistan have historically enjoyed close and cordial fraternal relations based on a shared faith, culture and heritage. He expressed the hope that bilateral relations would be further strengthened during the tenure of Ambassador Shukrullah Atif Mashal.–Staff Reporter