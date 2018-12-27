Share:

Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab is making all possible efforts to resolve the issues of expatriate Pakistanis. Vice Chairperson, Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab Waseem Akhtar said this while presiding over the meeting of OPC officers on Wednesday. Further streamlining of OPC web portal and complaint registration mechanism, issues of Overseas Pakistanis would be resolved in a swift and efficient manner, he maintained. The VC OPC issued necessary instructions to dealing officers concerned to vigorously pursue the early disposal of complaints. The dealing officers apprised the meeting about the progress on pending complaints of overseas Pakistanis referred to different departments and districts. Certain proposals to further improve the complaint registration system were thoroughly reviewed on this occasion.